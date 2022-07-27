Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED conducts raids at more premises linked to Arpita Mukherjee

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches at the premises linked to West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee in the teacher recruitment scam, sources said. They said flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises has been covered in the action initiated today.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. The arrests took place following the raids by the central probe agency in which it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. She was also arrested.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had on Friday raided the residences of Partha Chatterjee and another Bengal Minister Paresh Adhikari. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, said the probe agency.

Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from various premises of the persons linked to the scam. (ANI)

