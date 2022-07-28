Hungary PM Orban says: we acknowledge the EU decision on gas demand curbs

European unity is important so Hungary acknowledges the European Union's emergency plan to curb gas demand as member states brace for further cuts in Russian gas supply, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"We acknowledge the decision that is unfavorable to us and we will strive to implement it with the least possible damage to us," Orban told a briefing in Vienna after meeting Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer.

