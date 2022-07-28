Left Menu

Hungary PM Orban says: we acknowledge the EU decision on gas demand curbs

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:48 IST
Hungary PM Orban says: we acknowledge the EU decision on gas demand curbs
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

European unity is important so Hungary acknowledges the European Union's emergency plan to curb gas demand as member states brace for further cuts in Russian gas supply, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"We acknowledge the decision that is unfavorable to us and we will strive to implement it with the least possible damage to us," Orban told a briefing in Vienna after meeting Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022