Left Menu

EU is setting members up to fail on gas purchases, Austria's chancellor says

The EU executive was asking members not to compete against each other on world gas markets while also telling Austria to buy gas to fill up its gas stores, Nehammer said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. At the same time, a promised platform for coordinating EU gas purchases had yet to materialise. "We are seeing many announcements by the European Commission but very little implementation," he told reporters.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:06 IST
EU is setting members up to fail on gas purchases, Austria's chancellor says
Karl Nehammer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the European Commission was setting member states up to fail with contradictory instructions on gas purchases while at the same time failing to deliver on its own promises. The EU executive was asking members not to compete against each other on world gas markets while also telling Austria to buy gas to fill up its gas stores, Nehammer said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

At the same time, a promised platform for coordinating EU gas purchases had yet to materialize. "We are seeing many announcements by the European Commission but very little implementation," he told reporters. "This common buying platform would be more important than ever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022