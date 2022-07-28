EU is setting members up to fail on gas purchases, Austria's chancellor says

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the European Commission was setting member states up to fail with contradictory instructions on gas purchases while at the same time failing to deliver on its own promises. The EU executive was asking members not to compete against each other on world gas markets while also telling Austria to buy gas to fill up its gas stores, Nehammer said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

At the same time, a promised platform for coordinating EU gas purchases had yet to materialize. "We are seeing many announcements by the European Commission but very little implementation," he told reporters. "This common buying platform would be more important than ever."

