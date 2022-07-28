Left Menu

Mexico to reinforce anti-inflationary plan, president says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would meet business representatives to reinforce the government's plans to tackle inflation.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he would be meeting with growers and distributors of food later on Thursday to discuss the plans.

