Mexico to reinforce anti-inflationary plan, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:39 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would meet business representatives to reinforce the government's plans to tackle inflation.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he would be meeting with growers and distributors of food later on Thursday to discuss the plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
- Lopez Obrador
Advertisement