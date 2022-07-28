UAE, Kenya to launch talks over comprehensive economic partnership - WAM

The United Arab Emirates and Kenya have agreed to launch talks on a comprehensive economic partnership which would be the first of its kind between the Gulf Arab state and an African country, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The deal aims to boost bilateral non-oil trade, which has grown to $2.3 billion in the last year, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)