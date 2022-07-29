Left Menu

Poland wants right to block EU plan to reduce gas demand, PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that a possible decision on a compulsory reduction in gas consumption in the European Union must be made unanimously, not by a qualified majority vote.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:43 IST
Poland wants right to block EU plan to reduce gas demand, PM says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that a possible decision on a compulsory reduction in gas consumption in the European Union must be made unanimously, not by a qualified majority vote. European Union countries bracing for further cuts in Russian gas supplies on Tuesday approved a weakened emergency plan to curb demand, after striking compromise deals to limit consumption reductions for some countries.

Under the plan the cuts could be made binding in a supply emergency, provided a majority of EU countries agree. Hungary was the only country that opposed the plan, two EU officials said. Poland had said it was against binding cuts, and on Thursday Morawiecki said he wanted to have the possibility to veto such a decision.

"We absolutely favour such a vote in this matter - due to the fact that it concerns electricity, the energy mix - being in the mode of so-called unanimity, where Poland has the right to veto. We demand it," he told private broadcaster Polsat News. "If the EU tries to coerce us into voting by qualified majority, we will protest strongly. If necessary, we will make a formal veto, and then, unfortunately, the attitude to this veto will depend on decisions of the bodies of the European Union."

Poland's climate minister said in a separate interview that Poland has already achieved a significant reduction in gas consumption and a discussion about compulsory cuts was "unnecessary". "I hope it will never happen ... we will absolutely not support such a (compulsory) reduction, and in the worst case, if we are outvoted, we simply won't comply," Anna Moskwa told public broadcaster TVP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022