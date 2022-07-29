Left Menu

From The Field: Protecting the last Malayan tigers

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species, at a real risk of extinction, mainly as a result of illegal poaching and wildlife trafficking: according to the Malaysian authorities, fewer than 200 are left.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species, at a real risk of extinction, mainly as a result of illegal poaching and wildlife trafficking: according to the Malaysian authorities, fewer than 200 are left.

But a fight to save the tigers is underway: in the last two years, more than 1,000 tiger traps have been destroyed, and a team supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) conducts patrols in illegal hunting hotspots.

Rangers are involved in monitoring, intelligence gathering, and enforcement activities, and successfully cutting wildlife crimes.

