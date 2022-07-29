New plan to transform construction industry unveiled

A new three-year plan to transform the construction industry into a high-performing sector with increased productivity, diversity and innovation has been unveiled by the Minister for Building and Construction Dr Megan Woods and Accord Steering group this morning.

As lead minister for the Construction Sector Accord, Dr Woods told sector leaders at the launch in Auckland, that the new three-year plan has bold actions that the partnership of Government and sector representatives are deeply committed to.

"The Accord's Construction Sector Transformation Plan 2022-2025 builds on the partnerships and progress we've collectively achieved in the first plan, to lift the sector's performance," Megan Woods said.

"The forward transformation plan has been developed through detailed engagement with industry and government, and the key areas of focus are people, client leadership, environment and innovation. It also retains the ability to respond to emerging issues that could impact on the sector's transformational progress.

"Over the past three years, the Accord has fostered a valuable partnership as we've tackled the impacts of COVID-19 on the sector, such as supply chain problems. The Accord has become a platform for collaboration on some of the key challenges facing the sector, including skills and labour shortages and climate change," Megan Woods said.

"The Accord has directly contributed to behavioural and cultural shifts in the construction sector. We have now reached an important milestone and opportunity for government and industry to show continued commitment to leading change in the sector and build on the momentum already achieved."

The Accord's vision is of 'A thriving, fair and sustainable construction sector for a better Aotearoa New Zealand' is supported by six mid-term goals:

Increased capabilities of leaders to drive change

A more skilled and diverse workforce that is future ready

More thriving people and organisations

Greater Māori construction economy success

Reduced waste and embodied and operational carbon

Increased productivity through innovation, technology, and an enabling regulatory environment.

Initiatives target a wide range of groups, including small and medium-sized enterprises, current and future sector leaders, the existing workforce and potential new entrants, Māori businesses, and public and private clients

"I'm delighted with the way the Accord is taking a leading role in supporting and enabling industry change. Over the next three years this will mean achieving mid-term goals such as reducing waste, increasing capability of leaders to drive change, increasing productivity through innovation and technology, and having a more skilled and diverse workforce," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)