30 apartments to be delivered by Tauhara North No 2 Trust in Mt Wellington

Whenua where an urban Māori housing development will soon sit, was blessed and had the sod turned this morning in Mt Wellington, Tāmaki Makaurau.

Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson, congratulated Tauhara North No 2 Trust on the project that will comprise of 30 apartments once complete.

"This innovative housing project will deliver warm, safe, and affordable homes for low – moderate income whānau Māori living in Tāmaki Makaurau," Willie Jackson said.

The Government has invested $12.31 million, through its Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga programme, to support the $25 million development. Of this, $4.8 million has been funded through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's Māori Infrastructure Fund.

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga is jointly delivered by Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

"We know that about a quarter of our total Māori population live in Tāmaki Makaurau. Its housing projects like this that will give whānau Māori the opportunity to live in a te ao Māori setting while remaining in the city.

"It's encouraging to see rōpū Māori, like Tauhara North No 2, creating housing solutions that suit the needs of their whānau and delivering this at scale and pace," Willie Jackson said.

Allocation of the apartments will be prioritised to support Tauhara North No 2 and Ngāti Tahu – Ngāti Whaoa whānau, mana whenua, and wider whānau Māori.

"This project is Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga in action, where we see a mixed model of affordable rentals and home ownership options for whānau.

"We have been making great progress in Māori Housing, over the past three months the Government has entered into agreements with three iwi prototype partners - Ka Uruora, Toitū Tairāwhiti, and Ngāti Kahungunu. A fourth iwi prototype is under development with Te Pouahi o Te Tai Tokerau.

"This new model of Māori housing will see more than 500 homes delivered for whānau who need them most," Willie Jackson said.

A total of 115 papakāinga homes have been completed with Te Puni Kōkiri funding under this Government since 1 July 2018.

