Left Menu

Moscow says Russia and Saudi Arabia 'firmly committed' to OPEC+ goals

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:01 IST
Moscow says Russia and Saudi Arabia 'firmly committed' to OPEC+ goals

Russia and Saudi Arabia remain firmly committed to the goals of the OPEC+ agreement to preserve market stability and balance supply and demand in the global oil markets, the Russian government said in a statement on Friday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to discuss the two countries' cooperation within the OPEC+ agreement, which sets quotas for oil production in a bid to balance global prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022