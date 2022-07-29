Left Menu

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:11 IST
Spain to propose to EU a cap on carbon emission permit prices, PM says
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Spain

Spain will send a proposal to the European Union on limiting carbon emission permit prices in a bid to curb energy price increases and their effects on inflation, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Friday.

Spain will propose "a new intervention on the energy market with a price cap to the CO2 emission price," Sanchez said, adding his government will also send the EU a proposal to "reform the electricity market", he said.

"These are measures that are going to help bend the inflation curve and benefit Spain and Europe," Sanchez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

