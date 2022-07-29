Left Menu

NCW writes to UP Police, seeks immediate arrest of accused in Shahjahanpur rape case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday directed the immediate arrest of the accused in the case where a woman was allegedly abducted after she filed a rape complaint to police in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday directed the immediate arrest of the accused in the case where a woman was allegedly abducted after she filed a rape complaint to police in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and sought an explanation as to why the accused was not arrested immediately despite the victim alleging the offence of rape by him.

NCW has also asked to make all efforts to find out the victim and to arrest the accused at the earliest. Action taken in the matter must be communicated to the Commission. A 22-year-old school teacher was allegedly raped by the husband of another staff of the school in Shahjahanpur. There are reports that the victim was abducted after she filed a complaint to the police.

A case was registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

