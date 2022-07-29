Gazprom: Nord Stream 1's turbine delivery to Germany from Canada against the contract
Gazprom's senior manager said on Friday that the delivery of the Nord Stream 1 gas turbine to Germany from Canada after maintenance was not in line with the contract.
Vitaly Markelov, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive, also said that Siemens Energy, which is servicing the Nord Stream 1 equipment, succeeded in fixing only a quarter of the faults found.
