Left Menu

Siddaramaiah slams Ktk CM Bommai, demands resignation over rising murder cases in state

After two recent murder cases, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly ex-CM Siddaramaiah hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that murders had also taken place during Siddaramaiah's time.

ANI | Mysore (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-07-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 09:42 IST
Siddaramaiah slams Ktk CM Bommai, demands resignation over rising murder cases in state
Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After two recent murder cases, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly ex-CM Siddaramaiah hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that murders had also taken place during Siddaramaiah's time. Siddarmaiah demanded Bommai's resignation over the deteriorating law and order situation in the southern state.

His remarks came in wake of two brutal killings in Mangaluru. "The Chief Minister is making a statement out of frustration. If you can't run the government, let it go. If you don't believe in democracy if you can't listen to the words of the opposition, then resign and go away," said Siddarmaiah.

He also stressed that if there are any links of SDPI and PFI in the murder cases then immediate action should be taken. "If the SDPI, and PFI organizations have violated the law, if there is evidence for it, then let them be banned."

Siddaramaiah's statements came after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the incident said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected. The Leader of the Opposition also questioned the state government's morals and said, "This government has no morals. How can those who have no morals bear the moral responsibility of these cases?"

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening. The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested two people in connection with Nettaru's murder. The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshin Kannada while speaking to ANI said that till now, a total of 15 people were questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested. He further added that they are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident. In another incident, a 23-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Fazil and was attacked by lethal weapons. Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur.

"At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar. The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

The investigations are underway in both cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022