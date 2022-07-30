Left Menu

9 accused in gang rape of 11-year-old arrested in Nagpur

As many as 9 accused in the gang rape of a minor girl have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 09:49 IST
Puja Gaikwad, SDPO, Nagpur Rural police, Photo credit: ANI. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 9 accused in the gang rape of a minor girl have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. The main accused is a prime suspect in a murder case too.

According to the information released by Puja Gaikwad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Nagpur Rural police, the 9 accused were apprehended from Umred town in Nagpur district, on the charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers who were investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too. "Nine people have been arrested in Umred town of Nagpur district on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too," said Puja Gaikwad, SDPO, Nagpur Rural police.

Further probe is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

