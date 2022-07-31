Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Ukraine's military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of a Ukrainian counteroffensive a key link in Moscow's supply lines. * Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River has been cut, the Ukrainian military said, potentially further isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in occupied Crimea and the east.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 10:36 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia invited U.N. and Red Cross experts to probe the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, an incident for which Russia and Ukraine each blame the other. FIGHTING

* Zelenskiy announced a mandatory evacuation in the eastern province of Donetsk, the scene of fierce fighting with Russia. Ukraine's president said hundreds of thousands of people in combat zones in the Donbas, which also includes Luhansk province, needed to leave. * Ukraine's military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of a Ukrainian counteroffensive a key link in Moscow's supply lines.

* Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River has been cut, the Ukrainian military said, potentially further isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in occupied Crimea and the east. * South of Bakhmut, the town cited by Russia as a prime target in Donetsk, Ukraine's military said Russian forces had been "partially successful" in establishing control over the settlement of Semyhirya by storming it from three directions.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences over the deaths of the Ukrainian POWs in a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. * Latvia does not expect Gazprom's decision to halt gas exports to the Baltic country to have any major impact, said an official of Latvia's economy ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022