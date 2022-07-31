TCR Engineering executing 84 gas pipeline testing projects: President Rohit Bafna

Maharashtra-based TCR Engineering is executing 84 gas pipeline testing projects across the country, a top company official said.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is into quality testing of components used in various projects related to sectors like steel, automobile, chemical processing, defence, electronics, nuclear power and capital goods, among others.

''We are currently undertaking Non-Destructive Test (NDT) and inspection activity on gas infrastructure pipeline projects at over 84 sites across India. Our role includes testing or inspection of the pipelines and giving them certification,'' the company's global president Rohit Bafna told PTI.

The projects include City Gas Distribution (CGD) and slurry gas pipeline projects of leading oil & gas, construction, infrastructure and steel companies, he said.

His company's role is to undertake several quality assurance checks of these pipelines during its construction stage, Bafna said.

TCR is working to undertake radiography testing and NDT on cross country projects... Paradip-Somnathpur-Haldia Pipeline, Paradip–Haldia–Durgapur LPG Pipeline, Koyali-Ahmednagar-Solapur Pipeline as well as several CGDs.

''TCR has been approved by IOCL to work in multiple spreads of the prestigious Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline, which is expected to be world's longest LPG pipeline,'' Bafna said, sharing details of few projects his company is executing.

Qualified radiography and other NDT services are also provided on the four spreads of the 690 kilometres long Srikakulam–Angul project which is an onshore gas pipeline from Andhra Pradesh to Orissa.

''TCR's laboratory and its NDT services are approved by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as per the guidelines of ISO 17025,'' Bafna said.

When asked about the cost involved, he replied, one per cent of the total cost of any infrastructure project is slated towards quality assurance, inspection and testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)