Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:38 IST
Vitaliy Kim Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday.

The governor said on Telegram that the couple was killed in their home in the city of Mykolaiv, which was shelled overnight and on Sunday morning.

Nibulon, which is headquartered in Mykolaiv, specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley, and corn, and it has its own fleet and shipyard.

