Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday.
The governor said on Telegram that the couple was killed in their home in the city of Mykolaiv, which was shelled overnight and on Sunday morning.
Nibulon, which is headquartered in Mykolaiv, specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley, and corn, and it has its own fleet and shipyard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Russian
- Vitaliy Kim
- Mykolaiv
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack
Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says U.S. official
Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor
Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Long jump champion Gayle fails to advance at worlds; Soccer-CAS dismisses appeals by Russian FA and clubs against FIFA, UEFA bans and more