Haryali Teej: Devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura

Devotees on Sunday gathered in Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. 'Hariyali Teej', the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses.

The Banke Bihari temple was vividly decorated as devotees from all over the country came to visit the temple on an auspicious day. "I have come from Faridabad and I am really grateful to God that I could come here on this auspicious day, Everything is so beautiful and green which is signifying the festival, a devotee said."

Shubham Goswami, "Today we are celebrating Hariyali Teej with great pomp. On this day, Thakurji comes out of the sanctum sanctorum in the Thakur Banke Bihari temple and sits in a grand carousel of gold and silver and give darshan to his devotees." He further said, "Thakurji wears green outfit and gets decorated with gold and silver jewellery. Special bogh of Gewar and Ferni is prepared for the occasion which is later distributed amongst the devotees."

The word 'haryali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when downpour brightens up the surroundings. This day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

Green all the way! From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green! Women dress up in traditional attires and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklores of Lord Shiva and Parvati.The significant 'henna'Applying Henna or Mehndi is a common ritual followed by women on most festivals as it not only adds to the beauty but is also considered a 'shagun' (sign of good luck). On 'Teej' too women flock to markets to get beautiful henna designs on their hands, the darker the colour the better it is!A sweet endingWhat gujiya is to Holi, ghewar is to Teej! Ghewar comes in different varieties and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, malpua and halwa.

