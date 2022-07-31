Left Menu

Haryali Teej: Devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura

Devotees on Sunday gathered in Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:14 IST
Haryali Teej: Devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura
Visual from Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees on Sunday gathered in Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. 'Hariyali Teej', the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses.

The Banke Bihari temple was vividly decorated as devotees from all over the country came to visit the temple on an auspicious day. "I have come from Faridabad and I am really grateful to God that I could come here on this auspicious day, Everything is so beautiful and green which is signifying the festival, a devotee said."

Shubham Goswami, "Today we are celebrating Hariyali Teej with great pomp. On this day, Thakurji comes out of the sanctum sanctorum in the Thakur Banke Bihari temple and sits in a grand carousel of gold and silver and give darshan to his devotees." He further said, "Thakurji wears green outfit and gets decorated with gold and silver jewellery. Special bogh of Gewar and Ferni is prepared for the occasion which is later distributed amongst the devotees."

The word 'haryali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when downpour brightens up the surroundings. This day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

The day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life. While the way of celebration may vary, there are certain things without which 'Teej' is incomplete.

Green all the way! From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green! Women dress up in traditional attires and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklores of Lord Shiva and Parvati.The significant 'henna'Applying Henna or Mehndi is a common ritual followed by women on most festivals as it not only adds to the beauty but is also considered a 'shagun' (sign of good luck). On 'Teej' too women flock to markets to get beautiful henna designs on their hands, the darker the colour the better it is!A sweet endingWhat gujiya is to Holi, ghewar is to Teej! Ghewar comes in different varieties and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, malpua and halwa.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022