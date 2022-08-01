Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:17 IST
- Ukraine
A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
"The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & @UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul," he wrote on Twitter.
