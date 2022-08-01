TMC leaders hold protests in Parliament complex over issue of safety of women

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress MPs protested in Parliament premises on Monday demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of safety of women.TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor had submitted notices for a discussion on the need for prevention of crimes against women in light of latest reported incidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:51 IST
TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor had submitted notices for a discussion on the ''need for prevention of crimes against women'' in light of ''latest reported incidents''. The MPs had moved the notices after Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

Holding placards that read ''Stop crimes against women in Gujarat'' and shouting slogans, the TMC MPs held a protest against gate number 12 of Parliament House.

''There are allegations against Gujarat’s rural development minister Arjunsinh Chauhan of raping and illegally confining a woman. We demanded a discussion on this in the House,'' said Sen.

