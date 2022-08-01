Post-COVID resurgence: Spectacular Teej festival celebrations in Rajasthan

A grand procession was taken out by the devotees of Teej Mata in Jaipur on July 31, an much-awaited event which could not held during the last two years because of the onslaught of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the Hindu calendar, Hariyali Teej falls on the third day (Tritiya) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. Hariyali Teej is celebrated to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and on this day married women observe a day-long fast praying for a long life for their husbands.

The festival is celebrated with great joy by married Hindu women in northern and western parts of India, especially in Rajasthan. Rajasthani women wear lehariya sarees to get ready for this auspicious day. The royal ride of the Teej festival was taken out from Tripola Gate of the City Palace of Jaipur. The ride was part of a two-day program organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department from July 31 to August 1.

During the royal ride of Teej, folk artists performed at the City Palace. Folk singing along with folk dances was a major source of attraction. Manganiyar folk artists, in the form of Radha-Krishna danced on a camel cart tableaux. Director of Tourism Department, Dr Rashmi Sharma said, "We are very happy that after two years, we are celebrating the festival of Teej and people of every age group are participating in the event."

"People wait to see the ride of Teej Mata and this time we are more prepared because it is happening after two years. We have increased the number of artists from all over the state. We aim that people can connect to their culture and traditions through this event," said Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department. Teej celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

While the way of celebration may vary, there are certain things without which 'Teej' is incomplete.From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green. Women dress up in traditional attires and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklore of Lord Shiva and Parvati. What gujiya is to Holi, ghewar is to Teej! Ghewar comes in different varieties and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, mal-pua and halwa. (ANI)

