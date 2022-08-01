Left Menu

Government organizes Buyer-Seller Meet to promote Kashmiri art

A Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) was organised on Saturday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry in association with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) to uplift the artisan community of Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:52 IST
Government organizes Buyer-Seller Meet to promote Kashmiri art
Sumita Dawra Additional Secretary of DPIIT (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) was organised on Saturday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry in association with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) to uplift the artisan community of Kashmir. The meet was organised under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative at the banquet hall of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center to boost Kashmiri art.

The handmade products of Kashmiri art like carpets, shawls, wood carving, crewel and embroidery work were not getting better rates despite their fine quality. It has been reported that many artisans have changed their profession and thus in a bid to promote local artwork and uplift the artisan community, the government organised the meet. The Buyer-Seller meet provided sellers of the valley a good returns without any middleman. The meet provided a platform where different Government departments and institutions came together to uplift the trade of local products.

Additional Secretary of DPIIT, Sumita Dawra emphasized the excellent quality of Kashmiri products and said, "We all know that the quality of products in Jammu and Kashmir is excellent. The purpose of the meet is to provide economic value to the local artisans on a larger scale." Sellers, Traders, Farmers, and Aggregators from various districts of Jammu & Kashmir showcased their products which are unique to the valley including world-famous Kashmiri saffron, Hand-knotted carpets, Pashmina shawls, Kashmir Willow bats, crewel, and more.

"We are being on board on various E-commerce platforms and through One District One Product, we now understand the market much better. My product is silk and it is a good platform to give reach to my artisans," said Shaila Imran, a silk seller from Pulwama. A few years back, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also organized a specific buyer-seller meet in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Bank limited to promote the Kashmir art and now this Buyer-Seller meet is one of the important developmental steps for the promotion of Kashmir art. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022