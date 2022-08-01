Government organizes Buyer-Seller Meet to promote Kashmiri art

A Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) was organised on Saturday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry in association with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) to uplift the artisan community of Kashmir. The meet was organised under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative at the banquet hall of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center to boost Kashmiri art.

The handmade products of Kashmiri art like carpets, shawls, wood carving, crewel and embroidery work were not getting better rates despite their fine quality. It has been reported that many artisans have changed their profession and thus in a bid to promote local artwork and uplift the artisan community, the government organised the meet. The Buyer-Seller meet provided sellers of the valley a good returns without any middleman. The meet provided a platform where different Government departments and institutions came together to uplift the trade of local products.

Additional Secretary of DPIIT, Sumita Dawra emphasized the excellent quality of Kashmiri products and said, "We all know that the quality of products in Jammu and Kashmir is excellent. The purpose of the meet is to provide economic value to the local artisans on a larger scale." Sellers, Traders, Farmers, and Aggregators from various districts of Jammu & Kashmir showcased their products which are unique to the valley including world-famous Kashmiri saffron, Hand-knotted carpets, Pashmina shawls, Kashmir Willow bats, crewel, and more.

"We are being on board on various E-commerce platforms and through One District One Product, we now understand the market much better. My product is silk and it is a good platform to give reach to my artisans," said Shaila Imran, a silk seller from Pulwama. A few years back, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also organized a specific buyer-seller meet in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Bank limited to promote the Kashmir art and now this Buyer-Seller meet is one of the important developmental steps for the promotion of Kashmir art. (ANI)

