Left Menu

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya

Pictures posted on the internet by local residents showed a charred truck and several other charred vehicles on both sides of the road in the Ezwaiya area of Bent Bayya municipality. The three medical sources said five bodies were found burned either inside or near vehicles, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as there were serious cases among the injured.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:05 IST
Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

At least five people were killed and 50 injured late on Sunday when a fire broke out in a truck transporting diesel fuel to a town in southern Libya, medical and security sources told Reuters. Pictures posted on the internet by local residents showed a charred truck and several other charred vehicles on both sides of the road in the Ezwaiya area of Bent Bayya municipality.

The three medical sources said five bodies were found burned either inside or near vehicles, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as there were serious cases among the injured. It was not clear if the driver of the truck was among the victims. "The truck was involved in a traffic accident and overturned," the security source said.

The source said that after the truck overturned but before it set on fire some people from other cars had approached it to try and take fuel from the truck's tank. "(Those) citizens approached it to refuel without realizing the magnitude of the danger," the source said. "Unfortunately, the fire broke out in the truck and resulted in the casualties." Libya has suffered a fuel shortage since 2014 when the country was divided by a civil war in which rival factions are battling for power following an uprising that toppled long time leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

In many cities citizens have to wait in long queues, sometimes for hours, to refuel their vehicles. Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, said in a tweet that authorities were "closely following the disaster in Bent Bayya municipality."

Dbeibah said that instructions were given to transfer the injured people to major hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022