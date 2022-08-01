Patna Airport to undergo major upgradation: MoS Civil Aviation

A total expenditure of Rs 1216.90 crore will be spent on the modernisation of Patna Airport, informed Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retired) V K Singh on Monday. In a response to the question of BJP MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, MoS Civil Aviation informed the Upper House that at Patna, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of construction of Control Tower cum Technical Block, Fire Station & Cargo Building, New Domestic Terminal Building and allied works and State Government Hangars Flying Club Building VIP Lounge Building & other associated works at a cumulative Administrative Approval & Expenditure Sanction of Rs 1216.90 crore.

"The probable dates of completion of these works are September 2022, March 2024 and June 2023 respectively with the progress of 91 per cent, 54 per cent and 54 per cent," added Singh. MoS Civil Aviation further informed Upper House that AAI has projected a land requirement of 191.5 acres to the State Government of Bihar for extension of the runway to make it suitable for wide-bodied aircraft in addition to a land requirement of 8 acres for expansion of Apron to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft.

"As per Greenfield Airport Policy, if any developer including the State Government desires to develop an airport, it is required to identify a suitable site and get the Pre-feasibility Study conducted for the construction of the airport and submit a proposal to the Central Government for 'Site-Clearance' followed by 'In-Principle' approval. As per the Policy, a Steering Committee comprising of Members from various Ministries/Departments/Organisations gives its recommendation to Government of India for 'Site-Clearance' or 'In-Principle' approval, as the case may be," he said. On the question of whether any proposal to build a Greenfield Airport in Saran district is under consideration, MoS Civil Aviation informed Rajya Sabha, "No such proposal from State Government or any other project proponent has been received for construction of Greenfield Airport at Saran district in Bihar." (ANI)

