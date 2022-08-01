Kerala reports 6 deaths due to heavy rains

Six deaths have been reported in Kerala due to heavy rains, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday while asking the people to be vigilant following the Red and Orange alerts in several parts of the state. Briefing reporters, Vijayan said, "We are expecting more than 200 mm rain within 24 hours. If it continues for days it will be difficult. There is a Red alert in seven districts and an Orange alert in two districts."

The Chief Minister said the state started preparations ahead of the monsoon in March. Speaking further, Vijayan said, "Very heavy rainfall alert in southern districts of Kerala. Six deaths have been reported in Kerala due to rain. One person is missing. Five houses were destroyed in rain. 55 houses were partially destroyed."

The Chief Minister said the state government prepared the United emergency cell of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces emergency control room at the Kerala State disaster management authority office. He said the state government will open control rooms in all taluks. He said NDRF teams were deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad districts and more teams will reach Kerala.

Vijayan said fishermen should not go to sea. Amid heavy rains lashing parts of Kerala in the past few weeks, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for two days.

In view of IMD issuing a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and Tuesday, district collector Geromic George declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for Tuesday. However, exams will be conducted as per schedule. Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts are experiencing heavy rains. Water levels in rivers are rising in many places. Many streams overflowed.

Earlier in the month of July, the Kannur and Kasargod districts witnessed heavy showers with the rivers of Kasargod overflowing. Several houses in Kannur collapsed and got partially damaged due to the inundation of rainwater inside. One family had to be shifted from the Payannur municipality due to the overflow.

The water levels of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakkad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayathripuzha (Thrissur) rivers have reached the warning level. (ANI)

