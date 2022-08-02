Over 14,000 teachers hired in Odisha in 3 years, says CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday attended the orientation programme for 6,891 newly recruited teachers in the state and said that more than 14,000 recruitments have been made in the last three years. "The teacher recruitment program is continuing in full swing in the state. More than 14,000 teachers have been recruited in the last three years," he said addressing the occasion.

Calling the teachers "nation-builders", the Chief Minister said that education has the ability to change society's fortune. "I wish all of you for choosing a noble profession like teaching as a career. Teachers are nation builders and education has the ability to change the fortune of the society," he said while highlighting the 5-T High School Transformation programme.

Detailing the transformation of schools in the state, Patnaik said around 4,000 schools have been transformed in the state so far. "So far about 4,000 schools in the state have been transformed under the 5T initiative (Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time and Transformation). By December 2023, another 4,800 schools will be transformed," he said. (ANI)

