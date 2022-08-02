President Murmu congratulates weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning bronze medal at CWG
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and wished her greater glory in the years to come.Kaur claimed the medal in the womens 71 kg weightlifting on Monday.Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at CommonwealthGames. It is a very inspiring story for all. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come, Murmu tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and wished her greater glory in the years to come.
Kaur claimed the medal in the women's 71 kg weightlifting on Monday.
''Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. She has overcome many a hurdle in her life to reach the podium. It is a very inspiring story for all. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come,'' Murmu tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harjinder Kaur
- CommonwealthGames
- Murmu
- Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement