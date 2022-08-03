PostNL to offer delivery workers permanent contracts amid tight labour market

Amid a labour shortage in the Netherlands, Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Wednesday it would offer permanent contracts to all its mail carriers. The decision applies to the more than 1,000 postal delivery workers employed by PostNL on temporary contracts and any new hires, the company said in a statement.

"The prospect of a permanent contract will, we hope, encourage new deliverers to come and join us. We need them in today’s tight labour market!" PostNL's director of mail in the Netherlands, Bob van Ierland, said. Like other euro zone countries, the Netherlands is facing labour shortages, notably in the airline, leisure, construction, medical and technical sectors. Unemployment is at 3.5%, according to the Dutch statistics office.

