Left Menu

PostNL to offer delivery workers permanent contracts amid tight labour market

Amid a labour shortage in the Netherlands, Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Wednesday it would offer permanent contracts to all its mail carriers. We need them in today’s tight labour market!" PostNL's director of mail in the Netherlands, Bob van Ierland, said.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 03-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:39 IST
PostNL to offer delivery workers permanent contracts amid tight labour market
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amid a labour shortage in the Netherlands, Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Wednesday it would offer permanent contracts to all its mail carriers. The decision applies to the more than 1,000 postal delivery workers employed by PostNL on temporary contracts and any new hires, the company said in a statement.

"The prospect of a permanent contract will, we hope, encourage new deliverers to come and join us. We need them in today’s tight labour market!" PostNL's director of mail in the Netherlands, Bob van Ierland, said. Like other euro zone countries, the Netherlands is facing labour shortages, notably in the airline, leisure, construction, medical and technical sectors. Unemployment is at 3.5%, according to the Dutch statistics office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022