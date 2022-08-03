Ukraine increases 2022 crop forecast to 65-67 mln T of grain -PM
03-08-2022
Ukraine's forecast for its wartime 2022 harvest has increased to 65-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
In a Telegram message, he praised farmers for pressing ahead with the harvest despite the war, even in areas where shelling continues.
