Ukraine increases 2022 crop forecast to 65-67 mln T of grain -PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-08-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 20:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's forecast for its wartime 2022 harvest has increased to 65-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

In a Telegram message, he praised farmers for pressing ahead with the harvest despite the war, even in areas where shelling continues.

