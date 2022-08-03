MORTH engages Mobile Inspection Vans services for quality inspection of NHs through Non-Destructive Testing

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has engaged the services of Mobile Inspection Vans (MIVs) for Quality Inspection of National Highways through Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) in 4 States – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha and Karnataka – on Pilot basis. This is part of Ministry's commitment towards constructing National Highways with global quality standards.

Use of these MIVs will augment the existing quality control & quality acceptance systems of NH works by introducing a more proactive approach for identifying issues related to quality.

Quarterly 2000 km of NH Projects will be inspected in each state using these Mobile Inspection Vans. Inspections would be conducted in various projects being implemented by NHAI/ NHIDCL/State PWDs and other executing agencies of MoRTH.

The Contract Agreement for Gujarat was signed today. Contract Agreement for Rajasthan, Odisha and Karnataka will be signed soon. More such vans shall be engaged in other states in future.

Test Results generated as well as alerts for the non-conformity through these MIVs shall be shared with various stakeholders on real-time basis through a Quality Control Portal, which is being developed by MoRTH.

