PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 4

Headlines

Phil Mickelson leads golf stars in antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour https://on.ft.com/3BzAN98 UK parliament closes TikTok account a week after launch https://on.ft.com/3QeTyTp

Opec+ agrees minimal oil production rise in effort to placate western allies https://on.ft.com/3JrmUM5 Elon Musk subpoenas Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan in Twitter takeover fight https://on.ft.com/3JwZDbM

Overview Phil Mickelson and 10 other professional golfers are suing the PGA Tour, arguing the organisation has violated U.S. antitrust law by suspending the players after they joined rival Saudi Arabia-backed circuit LIV Golf, which began earlier this summer.

The UK parliament on Wednesday closed its TikTok account just one week after it was launched after a group of MPs and peers placed under sanctions by China raised concerns that the regime in Beijing used the social media app as spyware. OPEC and its allies have agreed one of the smallest oil production increases in the group's history as Saudi Arabia attempts to appease western allies without using up all its unused capacity.

Elon Musk has subpoenaed Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase for details on how the two Wall Street banks advised Twitter on his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company, which the Tesla chief executive is now seeking to abandon. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

