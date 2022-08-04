Left Menu

Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to just 20% of its capacity on July 27 citing maintenance work. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared with 36.8 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eastward gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Thursday morning, operator data showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,869,047 kilowatt hour per hour (kWh/h) at 0800-0900 CET, up from 2,285,960 kWh/h at midnight, according to operator Gascade.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were little changed at 14,412,582 kWh/h. Russia cut flows on the pipeline to just 20% of its capacity on July 27 citing maintenance work.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.7 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, compared with 36.8 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed. Russia's Gazprom said it continues to ship gas to Europe via Ukraine, with Thursday's volume at 41.9 mcm.

