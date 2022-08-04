Left Menu

Over 3k delegates from various cos likely to participate in Invest Rajasthan Summit

Prior to the summit, the state government has held various road shows and investor-connect programmes in parts of the country and abroad.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:24 IST
Over 3k delegates from various cos likely to participate in Invest Rajasthan Summit
  • Country:
  • India

More than 3,000 delegates from various companies are expected to take part in the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held here on October 7 and 8. The state government has stepped up preparations for the summit, which is being organized to attract investment.

Industry minister Shankuntala Rawat said that different sessions will be held at the summit in which more than 3,000 representatives of companies from a wide range of sectors will take part.

She said that sessions will be held on startups, agriculture, agro-processing, tourism, and MSME, among others.

''Through this event, Rajasthan is ready to take a big leap towards a new era of industrialization,'' she said. Prior to the summit, the state government held various road shows and investor-connect programs in parts of the country and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022