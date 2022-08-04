Over 3k delegates from various cos likely to participate in Invest Rajasthan Summit

More than 3,000 delegates from various companies are expected to take part in the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held here on October 7 and 8. The state government has stepped up preparations for the summit, which is being organized to attract investment.

Industry minister Shankuntala Rawat said that different sessions will be held at the summit in which more than 3,000 representatives of companies from a wide range of sectors will take part.

She said that sessions will be held on startups, agriculture, agro-processing, tourism, and MSME, among others.

''Through this event, Rajasthan is ready to take a big leap towards a new era of industrialization,'' she said. Prior to the summit, the state government held various road shows and investor-connect programs in parts of the country and abroad.

