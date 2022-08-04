Kremlin says Turkish grain deal not 'one-off', hopes it will continue

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively.

The deal, which allows for Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets via Turkey, must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

