Kremlin says Turkish grain deal not 'one-off', hopes it will continue
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:16 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively.
The deal, which allows for Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets via Turkey, must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal
Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on