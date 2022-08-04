In handcuffs and led away, Griner says: 'I love my family'

A handcuffed Brittney Griner said "I love my family" as the U.S. basketball star was led out of a Russian courtroom after being jailed for 9 years on drugs charges, a Reuters reporter at the court said.

Griner was convicted on charges of drugs possession and smuggling after she entered Russia with cannabis-infused vape cartridges. During her closing remarks, she said it had been "an honest mistake".

