Brazil's Bradesco beats Q2 profit expectations

Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday reported its second-quarter recurring net income rose 11.4% beating analysts expectations.

The lender posted recurring net profit, which excludes one-off items, of 7.04 billion reais, compared with a Refinitiv consensus of 6.73 billion reais.

