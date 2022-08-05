Brazil's Bradesco beats Q2 profit expectations
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 02:37 IST
Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday reported its second-quarter recurring net income rose 11.4% beating analysts expectations.
The lender posted recurring net profit, which excludes one-off items, of 7.04 billion reais, compared with a Refinitiv consensus of 6.73 billion reais.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement