Japan govt asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi to 'think positively' in joining Sakhalin-2 entity

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 07:43 IST
Japan's government has asked Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp to "think positively" in joining the new Russian entity that will replace the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

Hagiuda told a news conference that would help secure stable energy supply for Japan.

Details of the conditions for Japanese trading houses to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity were still not clear, but the ministry was not aware of any request by the Russian side for additional investment or financial burden to join the new company, Hagiuda said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

