Russia bans Western investors from selling stakes in some key firms including Sakhakin-1

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:27 IST
Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has banned investors from so-called 'unfriendly countries' from selling shares in certain strategic enterprises until the end of the year, a presidential decree signed by President Vladimir Putin showed on Friday.
The ban also applies to stakes in the Sakhakin-1 oil and gas development in Russia's the Far East.
