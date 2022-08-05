NTPC fully commissions 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project in Jaisalmer

State-owned power giant NTPC has fully commissioned the 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project after making its fifth part of the 48.8 MW commercially operational in Jaisalmer.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the fifth part capacity of 48.8 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of August 5, 2022. Now, the full capacity of 296 MW has been commissioned,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC has become 54,818 MW, while (NTPC) group installed and commercial capacity has become 69,183 MW, it stated.

