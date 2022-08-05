Transnet and Botswana Rail to embark on joint development initiative

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) and Botswana Rail (BR) are expected to embark on a joint development initiative, which Transet says will allow "Botswana to access South African ports in a more efficient manner".

Transnet's announcement of the initiative comes on the back of the conclusion of the High Level South Africa-Botswana business roundtable, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, on Thursday.

"[The] two countries have agreed in principle on joint development initiatives to be implemented by Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Rail to improve inter-trade between the two countries. The initiatives will allow landlocked Botswana to access South African ports in a more efficient manner," Transnet said.

The State-owned company explained that it and Botswana Rail will work together to "fix parts of the 126km rail line between Swartruggens and Mafikeng", which are both near the Botswana border.

"[This] will enable heavy haul trains travelling from Botswana to the ports of Richards Bay and Durban for export markets. This will be funded jointly by the two governments, with TFR and BR given the responsibility to implement the initiative.

"The objective is to have the project running in the next 24 months. The two entities will also build a connecting line from Mamabula in Botswana to Lephalale, Limpopo, currently running export coal to Richards Bay. TFR and BR will further collaborate on security interventions to curb the scourge of cable theft and infrastructure vandalism, a rising problem in Botswana and rampant in South Africa, which impact the efficient running of trains," Transnet said.

A statement released by the Presidency on Thursday said the initiative was agreed to in principle by President Ramaphosa and will be a joint public-private partnership investment undertaken by both governments, which is expected to "enhance regional value chains".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)