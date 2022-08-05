Russian-installed officials say nuclear plant power supply hit by Ukrainian strike
The Russian-installed administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Friday that power lines at the city's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been cut by a Ukrainian artillery strike, Russian media reported.
The Interfax news agency citing the city administration as saying fire had broken out on the plant's premises, and that power necessary for the safe functioning of reactors had been cut off.
