Russian-installed officials say nuclear plant power supply hit by Ukrainian strike

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:51 IST
The Russian-installed administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Friday that power lines at the city's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been cut by a Ukrainian artillery strike, Russian media reported.

The Interfax news agency citing the city administration as saying fire had broken out on the plant's premises, and that power necessary for the safe functioning of reactors had been cut off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

