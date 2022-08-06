McCain India Certified as Great Place to Work for the First Time in India

McCain continuous to build strong foundation by fostering an inclusive culture and agile workforce New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India McCain India has recently received the certification for 'Great Place to Work', the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition for the first time. The Great Place to Work® Assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace Culture assessment. McCain has achieved the recognition in the 'Mid-sized organization' category, due to its highly committed and diversified HR policies for its employees. The award has been conferred by GPTW, an Institute that rates organizations on Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Score which impacts productivity, innovation, costs, and other business results.

Being a 'Growing for Good' organization, McCain focuses on promoting diversity, inclusivity, and equity with a sense of fostering a progressive culture, conducive work environment for all its employee to thrive and succeed. As a part of its Code of Conduct, McCain has zero tolerance towards corruption, human rights abuse and harassment or bias, thereby ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all. Since years, the company has been reporting zero incidents at work and encourages safety, not just for its employees but for their families as well.

Commenting on this accolade, Mr. DebadattaBaxi, Regional Director, HR, Sustainability & Corporate Communication– India, Korea, Southeast Asia & Taiwan, McCain Foods said, "It is a great honor to be certified by GPTW and we are glad that our efforts towards people practices have been recognized. Our people are at the heart of our business, and we intend to remain dedicated towards fostering a diverse, inclusive, safe, and ethical workplace culture for all our employees, since they are an integral part of our business. We are glad that our employees perceive the organization as a positive environment which is also reflective of our strong values. We are humbled to receive this recognition and will remain committed to our people, partners and community at large." He further added, "Globally, pandemic disrupted and redefined the ways of engagement. Despite the challenges, it is impressive to see the creativity, vision, and dedication of our talented workforce. We will continue to build trust within the organization and our people to attract and retain talent while contributing towards their fruitful growth." Some of the policies that McCain has introduced to create a safe and healthy environment post pandemic include better employee wellness policies like mental health wellness support, period policy for women, hybrid working etc. The brand also aims to treat all individuals with equality and respect, thereby providing equal opportunities to all. As a part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitment, McCain aims to deliver on a bigger, broader, bolder DEI agenda, cultivate belonging and psychological safety and treat people fairly.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. For over 30 years, the institute has been conducting pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces. Every year, the institute partners with more than 10,000 organizations globally to recognize Great Workplace Cultures.

For more information, please visit https://www.mccainindia.com/.

About McCain Foods (India) McCain Foods Ltd. is one of the world's largest producers of French Fries and Potato Specialties. Headquartered in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada, McCain has grown to become a global leader in the frozen food industry with 49 production facilities, 22000+ people and its footprints across 160 countries. McCain Foods (India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited in Canada. Since 1998, McCain has been engaged in agriculture R&D and in development of the frozen food market in India and subcontinent countries. McCain products are used by leading fast food chains, hotels, restaurants, catering companies and are popular for in-home consumption.

Founded on a simple philosophy of good ethics is good business, McCain's business and its Corporate Responsibility strategy is guided by its purpose of ''Be Good. Do Good''. As a responsible entity, McCain believes in celebrating real connections through delicious planet-friendly food while leveraging its ecosystem and partners to bring sustainable growth and positive change - today, tomorrow and for generations to come. Being one of the largest producers of French Fries and Potato Specialties across the world for six decades, McCain Foods' constant endeavour is to reduce the impact on the planet, by producing delicious food in a sustainable and responsible manner. Company's CSR strategy focuses on five key areas: Agriculture, Operations, Food, Communities and Employees.

