Left Menu

Bhupendra Patel visits lumpy virus vaccination centre as disease spreads out in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Jamnagar's lumpy virus vaccination centre today as the skin disease spread across the 20 districts in the state.

ANI | Jamnagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-08-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 11:59 IST
Bhupendra Patel visits lumpy virus vaccination centre as disease spreads out in Gujarat
CM Bhupendra Patel at the site in Jamnagar district where cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease are being treated and vaccinated in Gujarat. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Jamnagar's lumpy virus vaccination centre today as the skin disease spread across the 20 districts in the state. He will review the situation arising out of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) outbreak and suggest measures to control the disease.

Cattle suffering from Lumpy Skin Disease are being treated and vaccinated in the Jamnagar district. "We're treating affected animals by providing anti-biotics. We're covering 5-10 villages. Less than 1 per cent cattle population is affected, the situation is under control," said the Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department.

More than 1,200 cattle have died of lumpy skin disease in Gujarat, as per reports. Following this, the state government has intensified surveys, treatment as well as vaccination. The government has been on the alert and Bhupendra Patel visited Kutch recently which is one of the worst affected places in the state.

According to the government, the affected districts include Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, Patan, Surat, Aravalli and Panchmahal. As per reports, Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

Besides Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported Lumpy Skin Disease among cattle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022