Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said it had started criminal proceedings against what it said was rocket and artillery shelling by the Russian military of Zaporizhzhia power plant on Friday. Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. MORE ON ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT

* Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russia on Friday for the damage at Zaporizhzhia power station. * Russia's defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant, saying a leak of radiation had been avoided only by luck.

* Shells hit a high-voltage power line at the Russian-occupied plant, prompting operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected. The plant is still run by Ukrainian technicians. FIGHTING/WEAPONS

* The Ukrainian military said in an evening update on Facebook that Russian shelling was recorded in dozens of frontline towns along eastern and southern frontlines. * The Ukrainian military said Russian forces tried to conduct assaults in six different areas in eastern Donetsk region, all of which failed to gain any territory and were held back by Ukrainian forces.

* Russia's war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 350-km (217-mile) front stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, British military intelligence said. * North Macedonia has agreed to supply tanks and planes to Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's ongoing invasion, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.

* The next weapons package to Ukraine from the United States was expected to be $1 billion and include munitions for long-range weapons and armoured medical transport vehicles, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* The head of Amnesty International's Ukraine office has quit the human rights body in a disagreement with it after the group accused Ukraine's armed forces of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during the Russian invasion. * Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in energy projects and banks until the end of the year, part of the stand-off with the West over sanctions imposed after the invasion. (Compiled by Robert Birsel and Frances Kerry)

