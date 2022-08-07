Left Menu

BSF foils smuggling drive, seizes 85 cattle on India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya

Border Security Force (BSF) seized 85 cattle from the India-Bangladesh border areas in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours.

ANI | East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) | Updated: 07-08-2022 20:56 IST
The cattle seized in Meghalaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) seized 85 cattle from the India-Bangladesh border areas in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours. BSF said the cattle were seized from the bordering area of East Khasi hills and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Acting on a specific tipoff, BSF Mobile Check Post Sonapur, East Jaintia Hills district, intercepted a truck loaded with 24 cattle near Umkiang area although the driver and his accomplices managed to abscond from the spot. In addition to this, 61 cattle were found tethered in the forest area close to the International boundary of East Khasi Hills district waiting for an opportunity for further crossing over to Bangladesh, said BSF.

In view of the upcoming Independence Day, BSF has enhanced alertness on the International Border to prevent all kind of trans-border crimes and illegal activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

