Fire breaks out in slums in Mumbai

A massive fire broke out in the slums in Mumbai's Reay road area on Sunday evening. Sources said the fire erupted reportedly due to a cylinder blast.

Several fire tenders reached the spot. However, no injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in a godown and some hutments in the Reti Bandar area of Mumbai. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and put the fire under control. (ANI)

