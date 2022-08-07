Left Menu

Fire breaks out in slums in Mumbai

A massive fire broke out in the slums in Mumbai's Reay road area on Sunday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:30 IST
Fire in slums in Mumbai's Reay road area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in the slums in Mumbai's Reay road area on Sunday evening. Sources said the fire erupted reportedly due to a cylinder blast.

Several fire tenders reached the spot. However, no injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in a godown and some hutments in the Reti Bandar area of Mumbai. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and put the fire under control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

