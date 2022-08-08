Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

A fire broke out in a factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr road industrial area early on Monday.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-08-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 09:38 IST
Visual from factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr road industrial area early on Monday. The fire has been brought under control and no casualty or injury has been reported.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in June, a fire had broken out at a soap manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area. However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

"Fire has been brought under control. No casualty or injury has been reported," said Sunil Kumar, an official from the fire department. Another fire incident was reported in Ghaziabad in June also. There was a blaze at a godown near Shaheed Nagar Metro station in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. More than 12 fire tenders are engaged in dousing operation. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

