Left Menu

NTA: JEE Mains results declared for paper 1 BE/B.Tech, 24 students score 100

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Mains 2022) result for paper 1 or BE/B.Tech today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:22 IST
NTA: JEE Mains results declared for paper 1 BE/B.Tech, 24 students score 100
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Mains 2022) result for paper 1 or BE/B.Tech today. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination between July 25 and July 30 can now check their results and download their scorecard from JEE Main's official website which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As many as 24 candidates scored 100 NTA Scores in the entrance exam. Shrenik Mohan Shakila (Maharashtra), Navya (Rajashthan), Sharthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Krishan Sharma (Rajashthan) are among the others on the topper's list, released by NTA. NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

As many as 6.29 lakh candidates registered for the test in the July session out of which 4,68,205 are candidates registered in both. The NTA has conducted the JEE Main entrance exam for paper 1 in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Session 1 was in the month of June (24-30 June) and the second session was from July 25 to July 30.

Students could appear in both sessions. The best of the candidate's scores in JEE Main has been considered while preparing the final merit list. Earlier on August 7, the JEE Main 2022 answer key for Paper 1 (BE, B. Tech) paper, and Paper 2 (B. Planning and B. Arch papers) was issued.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates become eligible to register for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application for JEE Advanced will begin tomorrow, August 7 and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022