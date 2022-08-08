Record job placements for IIT Madras this year

With a total of 1,199 job offers, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recorded the highest ever number of offers received during campus placements in an academic year. As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22, the premier institute said in a statement on Monday.

The job offers included 45 international offers from 14 companies including Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber. Further, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this Phases and II of campus placement, besides all the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies.

The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs 21.48 Lakh per annum. The highest salary offered was USD 250,000. Around 380 companies during the placements made offers to the students.

In addition, 231 pre-placement offers were also received from students' summer internships, the statement added. "Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers," Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras said.

"On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for Placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their unstinted support and efforts." Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)